Whipplewood Advisors LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBLX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 217.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,624 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $137,379,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 210.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,256,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,897 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBLX opened at $128.53 on Tuesday. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.94 and a 200-day moving average of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a PE ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Roblox from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Roblox from $79.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.22.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $773,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,596.86. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,808,756.48. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 366,876 shares of company stock worth $47,485,929. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

