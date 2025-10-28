Whipplewood Advisors LLC Sells 1,745 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Whipplewood Advisors LLC decreased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $6,843,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,292,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,412,360.10. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.14%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.