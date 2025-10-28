Whipplewood Advisors LLC Sells 1,427 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Whipplewood Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.4%

CP stock opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average of $76.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

