Whipplewood Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in argenex SE $ARGX

Whipplewood Advisors LLC cut its holdings in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in argenex were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in argenex during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in argenex during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in argenex by 102.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in argenex during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in argenex by 550.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $829.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $756.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $647.67. argenex SE has a fifty-two week low of $510.05 and a fifty-two week high of $855.46. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. argenex had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.98%.The firm had revenue of $866.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that argenex SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on argenex from $766.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $882.00 price target on argenex in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on argenex from $700.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on argenex from $720.00 to $774.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $818.00 price objective on argenex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $817.53.

argenex Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

