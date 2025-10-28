Whipplewood Advisors LLC Has $59,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January $BJAN

Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 138.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 323.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 550,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,656,000 after purchasing an additional 420,149 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 5.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 512,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after purchasing an additional 27,902 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 17.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 375,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 55,107 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 950.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 153,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 14.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the period.

BJAN opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $332.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.68. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $51.19.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

