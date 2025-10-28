Whipplewood Advisors LLC Buys 902 Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 11.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 91,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 18.3% in the second quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Price Performance

NYSE:PBR opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.86. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0739 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.13%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Further Reading

