Whipplewood Advisors LLC Acquires 1,802 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 12,871.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,031.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

