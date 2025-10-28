Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $129.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 2,242.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,074,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $6,535,768.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,375 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,156 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

