Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Masco Corporation $MAS

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 107.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Masco stock opened at $68.32 on Tuesday. Masco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

