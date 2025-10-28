Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 1,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,053.71.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.1%

GWW opened at $978.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $893.99 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $982.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1,016.68.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.76 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

