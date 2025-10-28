Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 521 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $2,618,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,690,849.40. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,680 shares of company stock worth $3,729,852. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.8%

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $351.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.72. The company has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 94.97, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.71.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

