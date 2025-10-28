Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Alvaro Doyle Sells 7,824 Shares

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Alvaro Doyle sold 7,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $692,267.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716.16. This trade represents a 99.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. Vicor Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $96.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Vicor had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Vicor’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 price target on shares of Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get Our Latest Report on VICR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,446,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,994,000 after purchasing an additional 598,896 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4,634.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 885.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 213,895 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $8,024,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 356,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 80,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.