Ventas, Inc. $VTR Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 1,334.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $2,033,536.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,250.36. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 219,515 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $15,655,809.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $81,710,967.40. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,072 shares of company stock worth $20,427,497 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas stock opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.68 and a 12-month high of $72.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 446.51%.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.46.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

