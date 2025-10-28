Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Shares Sold by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,132 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 470.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 540.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $291,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1048 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

