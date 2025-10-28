Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Shares Sold by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,132 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 470.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 540.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $291,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Growth Picks: 3 Low-Cost Stocks That Could Double in Value
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Are These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Ready to Rebound?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Does the Trump-Induced Quantum Stock Rally Have Legs?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.