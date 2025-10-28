Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49,316.8% during the first quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,894 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,447,000 after buying an additional 1,844,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,051,000 after buying an additional 699,137 shares during the period. Nepc LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,041,000 after buying an additional 658,773 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 645,595.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 619,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,932,000 after buying an additional 619,772 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $80.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.29. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

