VanEck CLO ETF $CLOI Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLOI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $137,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLOI opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85. VanEck CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $50.12 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

