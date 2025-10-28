U.S. Bancorp $USB Position Reduced by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 39,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 46,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.