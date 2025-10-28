Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Truxton Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.07 and traded as high as $83.00. Truxton shares last traded at $81.50, with a volume of 1,773 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $234.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter.

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

