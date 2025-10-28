Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Toray Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and traded as high as $13.05. Toray Industries shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 20,961 shares.
Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Toray Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Toray Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.740 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Toray Industries Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.
