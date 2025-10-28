Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.50 and traded as low as C$4.36. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$4.47, with a volume of 35,472 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jones Trading downgraded Theratechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Theratechnologies Trading Down 4.9%

Theratechnologies Company Profile

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -293.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$205.53 million, a P/E ratio of -23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company that addresses the unmet medical needs of HIV patients. It mainly operates in Canada and the United States. The company has two approved products, EGRIFTA marketed in Canada and the United States, and Trogarzo approved for commercialization in the United States.

