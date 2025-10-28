Taylor Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Taylor Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 13.5% of Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,038.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.1% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.70.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $281.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $302.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

