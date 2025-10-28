SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 79 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $187.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.51. The company has a market capitalization of $202.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.73.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,102 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,855. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

