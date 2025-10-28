SYM FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,496 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $7,278,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 221,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 154.8% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 75,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 45,852 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,567,000 after purchasing an additional 98,108 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

