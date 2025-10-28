SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 403.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,784 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.83 and a 200-day moving average of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.23. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

