Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Purchased by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,037,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,316,000 after acquiring an additional 778,079 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $106,852,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $71,699,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $55,711,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,434,000.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,475,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,461.48. This trade represents a 35.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $94,178.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,688.50. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,429 shares of company stock worth $5,351,362 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $106.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.34. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $98.75 and a one year high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

