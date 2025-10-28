SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,906,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,236 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.89% of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $234,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,901,000 after acquiring an additional 36,204 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 657,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,467,000 after acquiring an additional 68,293 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 162,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 139,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $48.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

