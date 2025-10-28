SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Stake Increased by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 4.5% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 896,836 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after buying an additional 471,032 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,429,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 685,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,855,000 after buying an additional 356,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $367.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $236.13 and a one year high of $403.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.72.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

