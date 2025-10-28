Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,428 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 155,247 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 70,800.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 48.9% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 51.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 10,870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LUV. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.38.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 110.77%.

Southwest Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the airline to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky acquired 3,345 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,029.32. This represents a 16.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Feinberg acquired 1,500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $45,015.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,012.29. The trade was a 11.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

