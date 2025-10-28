Solstein Capital LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $37,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $27,000.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEV. Bank of America upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $710.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC increased their target price on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $654.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.07.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $584.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $610.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.28. The firm has a market cap of $158.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.20, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.72. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

