Short Interest in SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QXQ) Grows By 1,800.0%

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QXQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,700 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company's shares are short sold.

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:QXQ opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 million and a P/E ratio of 46.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32.

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%.

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF Company Profile

The SGI Enhanced Nasdaq 100 ETF (QXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of Nasdaq-listed companies while employing a put-and-call options writing strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from selling short-term options against broad market indices QXQ was launched on Jun 14, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.

