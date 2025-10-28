Short Interest in Lotus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) Increases By 2,900.0%

Lotus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lotus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LTUS stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Lotus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals in the People's Republic of China. The company is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

