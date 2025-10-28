Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RVNL) Rises By 2,190.0%

GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RVNL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,900 shares, a growth of 2,190.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF Trading Up 6.9%
Shares of RVNL stock opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.09. GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $56.66.
GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF Company Profile
