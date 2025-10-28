Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RVNL) Rises By 2,190.0%

GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RVNL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,900 shares, a growth of 2,190.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of RVNL stock opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.09. GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $56.66.

GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF Company Profile

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across automotive industry, designing, developing and manufacturing electric vehicles and accessories sectors.

