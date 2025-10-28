Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Sold by Brookwood Investment Group LLC

Brookwood Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 80.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 107.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 636,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,164,000 after purchasing an additional 161,100 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $223,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Shopify from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shopify from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on Shopify from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.30.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $175.06 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $176.88. The stock has a market cap of $227.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.98.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

