Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,847 ($37.97) and last traded at GBX 2,818 ($37.58), with a volume of 83035445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,833 ($37.78).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,610 target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,960 to GBX 3,385 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Severn Trent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,861.25.

Severn Trent Trading Down 0.1%

Severn Trent Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,611.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,660.21.

As one of Britain’s largest water companies, we supply fresh, clean drinking water to over nine million people across our region – around two billion litres every day. Once used, we collect, clean, and treat the water before safely returning it to the environment. We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long-term asset growth, and inflation-linked dividends.

