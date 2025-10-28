Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP Stock Holdings Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 53.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

NYSE RHP opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.56 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 109.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.40.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.33 per share, for a total transaction of $190,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,660. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

