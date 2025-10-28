Rossby Financial LCC Lowers Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Rossby Financial LCC lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,674 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Rossby Financial LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.57.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

