Rossby Financial LCC Acquires 39,934 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYG

Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 4,492.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 329.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,165 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,831,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,373,000 after purchasing an additional 174,611 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 228,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 190,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 173,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.08 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average of $79.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

