Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 527.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $338.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $352.41 and its 200 day moving average is $372.32. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $311.41 and a 52 week high of $472.66.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.24 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.