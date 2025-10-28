Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 953.5% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 348.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HST. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

