Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after purchasing an additional 602,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,487,000 after purchasing an additional 535,043 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,614,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,332,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,786,000 after buying an additional 59,743 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 992,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,915,000 after buying an additional 128,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,432.22. The trade was a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $319.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

