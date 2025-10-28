Real Messenger Corporation (NASDAQ:RMSG) Short Interest Up 528.6% in October

Real Messenger Corporation (NASDAQ:RMSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,400 shares, an increase of 528.6% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 863,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 863,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Real Messenger Stock Performance

Real Messenger stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Real Messenger has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.

Get Real Messenger alerts:

About Real Messenger

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Real Messenger Holdings Limited is a real estate technology platform. The company is transforming real estate engagement by connecting agents, buyers, sellers and other industry participants within a unified, social platform. Real Messenger Holdings Limited, formerly known as Nova Vision Acquisition Corp., is based in COSTA MESA, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for Real Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Messenger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.