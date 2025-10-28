Real Messenger Corporation (NASDAQ:RMSG) Short Interest Up 528.6% in October

Real Messenger Corporation (NASDAQ:RMSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,400 shares, an increase of 528.6% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 863,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 863,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Real Messenger Stock Performance
Real Messenger stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Real Messenger has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.
About Real Messenger
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Real Messenger
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Growth Picks: 3 Low-Cost Stocks That Could Double in Value
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Are These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Ready to Rebound?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Does the Trump-Induced Quantum Stock Rally Have Legs?
Receive News & Ratings for Real Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Messenger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.