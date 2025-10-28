Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 2699331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Qfin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research cut shares of Qfin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Get Qfin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on QFIN

Qfin Stock Down 7.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Qfin had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 38.66%.The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Qfin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. This is a boost from Qfin’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. Qfin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qfin

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Qfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qfin by 472.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qfin by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qfin

(Get Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.