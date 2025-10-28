Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO Stock Position Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $32,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QTWO. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 2,630.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 103.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QTWO. Wall Street Zen cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Q2 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Q2 from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.69.

Q2 Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE QTWO opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.02. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,244.55 and a beta of 1.47. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $112.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John E. Breeden sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $459,523.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 149,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,628.61. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $58,281.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,276.80. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,499 shares of company stock valued at $650,658. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

