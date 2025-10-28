Precision Drilling Corporation $PDS Holdings Lowered by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $22,637,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $6,813,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 108,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 195,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 71,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $3,192,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $793.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86. Precision Drilling Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $67.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.57). The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Corporation will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Precision Drilling Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Featured Stories

