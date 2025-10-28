PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and traded as low as $7.11. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 129,023 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 31,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 20,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 959.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

