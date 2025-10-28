PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and traded as low as $7.11. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 129,023 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
