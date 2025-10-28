Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 913 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,987,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,474 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,928,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,793,000 after purchasing an additional 789,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,370,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,639,000 after purchasing an additional 426,548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SGOV opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.54.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

