Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $592,000 in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,085,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $2,847,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at about $671,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AGI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $438.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.61 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.99%.Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

