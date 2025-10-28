Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in Unum Group $UNM

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 198.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.23.

Shares of UNM opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.93. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $61.37 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

