Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 13.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 35.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.07.

Sibanye Gold Stock Performance

NYSE SBSW opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. Sibanye Gold Limited has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

