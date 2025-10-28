Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,235 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Confluent worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFLT. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $3,994,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,743.84. The trade was a 33.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $258,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 397,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,758,838.45. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 741,584 shares of company stock valued at $13,597,695. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CFLT. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Confluent from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 27.34% and a negative net margin of 29.27%.Confluent’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Confluent has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

